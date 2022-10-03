Ed Sheeran Unveils Dates for First North American Tour in Five Years

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his 2018 “Divide” tour,

Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see itinerary below). Main support on a majority of the dates comes from R&B singer Khalid (May 6th-September 2nd), with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ rounding out the tour (September 9th-23rd); Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn alternate as first of three.

Sheeran recently wrapped the European leg of the tour, performing in front of over 3 million people in six months, including a five-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use the #VerifiedFan system. Registration opens Monday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. ET and closes on Sunday, October 9th at 10 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan Presale is set to begin on Wednesday, October 12th at 10 a.m and run through Thursday, October 13th 10 p.m. (all times local). The general public on-sales are Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m. (local). Additionally, as part of America Express’ Member Week, card members can access tickets beginning Wednesday, October 12th at 12 p.m. through Thursday, October 13th at 10 p.m. (all times local).

To usher in the news of the tour, Sheeran is set to make a pair of television appearances: on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on October 13th, followed by ABC’s “Good Morning America” on October 14th.

“+ – = ÷ x TOUR” North American tour dates 2023

with: + Khalid

– Russ

× Dylan

· Rosa Linn

% Cat Burns

≠ Maisie Peters

May 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium + × 13 Houston, TX NRG Stadium + × 20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium + × 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

June 3 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field + × 10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium + × 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre + · 24 Landover, MD FedExField + ·

July 1 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium + · 8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium + · 15 Detroit, MI Ford Field + · 22 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium + % 29 Chicago, IL Soldier Field + %

August 5 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +% 12 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium + % 19 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High + % 26 Seattle, WA Lumen Field + ≠