Dvora Englefield Joins WME as Partner and Head of Music Artist Strategy

Veteran PR executive Dvora Englefield is joining WME as a partner and head of music artist strategy. According to the announcement, in the newly created role, Englefield will focus on ways for WME to identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships, and client services on behalf of the agency’s music division and client roster.

The Los Angeles-based excecutive arrives from the Lede Company, the top PR firm that she joined in 2018, where she was partner and head of the music division; she will finish out the month at the Lede and officially start at WME on May 9. Previously, Englefield led the music department at 42West and ran the music department at BWR. Over the years she has worked with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Calvin Harris, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Wiz Khalifa, Adam Lambert, Alanis Morissette and Bebe Rexha, among others.

“Dvora is a driving force in the music business, responsible for guiding the careers of countless artists through her combination of creativity, strategic counsel and deep industry relationships,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “We look forward to bringing her truly unique skillset to our colleagues and clients as we continue to build out best in class services for our music roster.”

“WME is the best of the best,” said Englefield. “As the music and entertainment landscapes continue to change, I am beyond excited for the opportunity to take my experience and transition into this new and exciting role. I’m honored to have the trust of such an incredibly forward thinking and innovative team. Extra special thanks to Kirk, Lucy and my longtime friend and mentor John Marx.”

“The leadership at Lede has always been second to none since day one,” said Englefield. “I’m so very proud of what we have built together both in our life-long friendships and in business as an all-female led company and am forever grateful especially to have been on this ride with Amanda, Meredith, Sarah, Christine and Haeran. I will miss my Lede family but am thrilled that with my new chapter we will all still get to collaborate.”

“It brings us great joy to see our dear friend and long-time colleague take her career in an exciting new direction,” said Lede co-CEOs Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman and Christine Su in a joint statement. “Dvora is a very strategic and talented executive and we are excited to continue to collaborate with her in her new role.”

Other recent additions to WME’s Music Division include Zach Iser and Caroline Yim who were brought in as co-heads of hip-hop / R&B from CAA, Craig D’Souza (International Contemporary), Andy Duggan (International Festivals) and Whitney Boateng (Hip-Hop and R&B), Dru Bass (Crossover), Bailey Greenwood (Electronic Music), Dana Jeter (Hip-Hop and R&B) and Randall Uritsky (Domestic Festivals).