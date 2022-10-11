Duran Duran to Release Film of L.A. Rooftop Concert, ‘A Hollywood High’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Duran Duran have confirmed details of a brand-new, 75 minute docu-concert film titled “A Hollywood High,” that captures the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, alongside interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time relationship with the city. The film will be released in theaters on November 3, 2022.

“For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” explains keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released a new album. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

“Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America,” continues bassist John Taylor. “We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

“A Hollywood High” is directed by Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott. Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment are executive producers. The film is distributed and released theatrically in cinemas around the world by Abramorama.

On Thursday 27 October the members of Duran Duran will attend a special premiere for the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A London premiere will follow on Tuesday 1 November, at the Vue West End, in Leicester Square.

The film will be released globally in cinemas on November 3, 2022, with re-runs following. More information available at DuranDuranAHollywoodHigh.com and www.duranduran.com.

The past 12 months have seen the group release their 15th studio album “Future Past,” confirmed to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, perform live at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, headline London’s Hyde Park and close the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham — not to mention a headlining North American tour that included sold out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.