Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Jack Harlow Among Headliners Set for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are among the top artists to headline the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour taking place in 11 cities this coming holiday season.

Roughly 10 performers will be featured on each of the shows. Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include Sam Smith, the Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Nicky Youre, Anita, Khalid, Tate McRae and more.

The tour will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

A television special for the CW Network will be taped at the Z100 Jingle Ball taking place in New York on Dec. 9. The show will air on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour schedule:

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. CT – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The lineup features Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax and Nicky Youre

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. PT – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at the KIA Forum

The lineup features Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre

Chicago, Ill. – Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m. CT – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The lineup features Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre

Detroit, Mich. – Tuesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The lineup features the Kid Laroi, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The lineup features Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, the Kid Laroi, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 11, at 6 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The lineup features Jack Harlow, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, the Kid Laroi, Lauv, Tate McRae, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The lineup features Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, AJR, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The lineup features Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre and Jax

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The lineup features Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max and Nicky Youre

Tampa, Fla. – Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

Lineup to be announced at a later date.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale