Dua Lipa Parts Ways With TaP Management

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her longtime management firm, Ben Mawson and Ed Millet’s TaP Management, a source close to the situation has confirmed to Variety. However, the source says that contrary to other reports, the singer is not currently taking meetings with other management companies, although presumably she will at some point in the future. The news was first reported late Thursday by Hits.

The timing of the move is curious as Lipa has just launched her “Future Nostalgia” arena tour after a nearly two-year delay due to the pandemic, although the source emphasized that the tour, which launched in Miami late last month and comes to the New York area next week, is running smoothly. The tour, which makes 28 stops across the U.S., including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles, features support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on a handful of dates.

TaP, founded by Mawson and Millet in 2010, also handles such artists as Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Polachek, Noah Cyrus and many more others, as well as multiple producers and songwriters; it also has a digital marketing wing, a publishing company and a label. At the time of this article’s publication, Lipa’s photo was still on TaP’s website under its management clients.