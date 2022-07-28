×
Dua Lipa Fans Injured After Illicit Fireworks Are Ignited at Toronto Concert

Dua Lipa
Ellen Qbertplaya for Variety

Three Dua Lipa fans were injured at her show in Toronto on Wednesday night after fireworks that were apparently snuck into the venue were set off during the concert.

Videos shared on social media capture the moment that the fireworks started in the floor section of the Scotiabank Arena. Police told CityNews that three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by the medics working at the concert but did not require further medical assistance.

Fans interviewed by the Toronto outlet say the crowd frantically dispersed after hearing the initial fireworks go off, which left some concertgoers with small burn marks on their legs and shoes. Online, fans are reporting that concert security at the entrance of the arena was not diligent enough while checking bags upon entry — with some saying their bags were not checked at all.

Although Lipa didn’t directly address the incident while on stage, videos posted online show her with a slightly confused expression on her face as the commotion started. The fireworks were set off while the pop singer was ending her performance on the opposite side of the arena.

Police are working alongside Scotiabank Arena security to investigate who was responsible for smuggling the fireworks inside the concert. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Toronto police.

