Dua Lipa Fans Injured After Illicit Fireworks Are Ignited at Toronto Concert

Three Dua Lipa fans were injured at her show in Toronto on Wednesday night after fireworks that were apparently snuck into the venue were set off during the concert.

Videos shared on social media capture the moment that the fireworks started in the floor section of the Scotiabank Arena. Police told CityNews that three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by the medics working at the concert but did not require further medical assistance.

Fans interviewed by the Toronto outlet say the crowd frantically dispersed after hearing the initial fireworks go off, which left some concertgoers with small burn marks on their legs and shoes. Online, fans are reporting that concert security at the entrance of the arena was not diligent enough while checking bags upon entry — with some saying their bags were not checked at all.

the security last night for the premium gate barely checked any of the bags ,, they didn’t even look or touch mine or my friends. they just seemed so rushed. please get this fixed asap – it could’ve been bad last night, thankfully it was “only” fireworks and nothing worse 😖 — anth (@anthsxma) July 28, 2022

Although Lipa didn’t directly address the incident while on stage, videos posted online show her with a slightly confused expression on her face as the commotion started. The fireworks were set off while the pop singer was ending her performance on the opposite side of the arena.

Didn’t realize the fireworks at the @DUALIPA concert at @ScotiabankArena were not planned until Dua actually pulled her hair back 🫠 pic.twitter.com/JyS4KnFAjm — k• (@Kayleypew) July 28, 2022

Police are working alongside Scotiabank Arena security to investigate who was responsible for smuggling the fireworks inside the concert. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Toronto police.