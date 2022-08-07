Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Celebrate Young Money Label at Reunion Show in Toronto

The Young Money trio of Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne reunited at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Saturday night, commemorating the label that started it all. The evening’s Young Money Reunion show was originally scheduled for Aug. 1 as part of October World Weekend but was delayed a few days after Drake tested positive for COVID-19.

Before he welcomed his Young Money counterparts on stage, Drake performed a few of his newer songs and addressed some criticism about his latest dance-heavy album “Honestly, Nevermind.”

“[The album] is one of the greatest things I ever did. I like to challenge myself, you know But I had a lot of people like hitting me up like, ‘You know, that shit’s too fast, I don’t know… you makin’ like Zara music,” he explained, referencing memes and critics comparing the album to the music that plays in the retailer’s dressing rooms.

“And I said, ‘Would you like me to slow it down? Do you want the old Drake? That’s all you gotta say,” as he started to sing a piano rendition of “A Keeper.”

According to Complex, the show was delayed by two hours due to Wayne’s complications arriving at the Canadian border. Before Wayne hit the stage, a display screen on stage read: “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border. Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

All three acts had their own solo performance time. Drake and Minaj performed “Moment 4 Life” and “Up All Night” together, while Wayne and Drake bounced between verses for “The Motto” and “Every Girl.” The trio also gave a performance of their wildly popular “Bedrock.”

Complex quoted Drake’s emotional speech dedicated to Young Money label founder Wayne, whom he called “the greatest rapper of all time.”

“I would go to the ends of the earth for this man,” he said. “You changed my fucking life and you changed the city forever.”

To close the reunion show, Wayne announced that his album “Tha Carter VI” is “coming soon,” displaying the title in gigantic letters onstage. The album — which reportedly has been in development since 2020 — serves as the follow-up to 2018’s “Tha Carter V.”