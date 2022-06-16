Home Music News Jun 16, 2022 3:19pm PT Drake to Release New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Tonight By Thania Garcia Plus Icon Thania Garcia Latest Eminem and CeeLo Green Share ‘The King and I’ From ‘Elvis’ Biopic Soundtrack 3 hours ago Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch Among 2022 BET Awards Performers 6 hours ago BTS ‘Hiatus’ Spurs 28% Drop in HYBE Stock; Company Insists Word Was Mistranslated 1 day ago See All Instagram: @champagnepapi Drake has announced he will be releasing his seventh studio album, titled “Honestly, Nevermind,” at midnight. The announcement came with little detail, other than the name of the record and the time of the release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) More to come. optional screen reader Read More About: Drake, Honestly Nevermind Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...