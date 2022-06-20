Drake Defends ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ From Critics: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Last Friday, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.” Since its release, the 14-track album has garnered mixed reviews, with some expressing disappointment over the pulsing dance music that Drake decided to roll out in favor of his more familiar hip-hop. But it seems Drake could care not less about disapproving first impressions.

As reported by Complex, a video of Drake talking about the album’s mixed reception during what seems to be an album release party has been circulating the internet. In the dimly lit video, Drake says, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.” The video ends with the rapper singing along to his already-viral track, “Calling My Name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riki P. (@itsrikip_)

Although the album release party was a private affair, there have been other bits of scattered footage from the event which show the rapper enjoying his album alongside friends.

An hour before the release, Drake went on his new Sound42 SiriusXM radio show “Table For One,” to talk about “Honestly, Nevermind” and said the recording process “took us about six [or] seven months to make, maybe.” He also said he is working on another “Scary Hours” EP and gave a shout-out to songwriter Kenza Samir, adding: “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year…a poetry book.”

The album also arrived with a music video for the track “Falling Back” which features a cameo from controversial NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Drake also played a couple of other new tracks on his “Table For One” radio show — the first of which was a cover of Berlin-based music collective, Keinemusik’s “Confusion.” The second track was the piano ballad “I Could Never,” which some die-hard Drake fans might vaguely recall from an early leak that featured Jorja Smith. Smith does not feature in the new version.