Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts at No. 1 With Massive First-Week Numbers

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022.

The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified Lover Boy,” which debuted at No. 1 more than a year ago, with 613,000 units.

On-demand streams of “Her Loss” make up a majority of its units, with the tally reaching some 514 million across its 16 tracks, scoring the duo the fourth-largest streaming week for an album ever. Drake now holds major real estate in streaming records with three of the top four biggest streaming weeks — “Her Loss” being No. 4, behind Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” (549 million). The No. 1 spot is filled by Drake’s 2018 album “Scorpion,” which logged 745.9 million, and last year’s “Certified Lover Boy” is at No. 2 with 743.7 million. As of now, “Her Loss” is only available via streaming and digital download.

“Her Loss” is 21’s third No. 1 album and Drake’s 12th, making him the third artist with the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart behind the Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14). Drake was previously tied with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Swift, who each have 11 No. 1s. “Her Loss” has not only managed to stir up the charts, but it also made several headlines with its drama-infused lyrics that seemingly reference other celebrities and musicians like Megan Thee Stallion — who clapped back in a series of tweets upon hearing her alleged assault by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez being questioned in a lyric for “Circo Loco.” The duo was also recently sued for $4 million by media company Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, over the fake magazine cover used to promote the album.

Among all albums in 2022, “Her Loss” scored the third-biggest opening week, followed only by the arrival of Swift’s “Midnights” (1.578 million units) and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” (521,000 units).

“Midnights” falls to No. 2 on the albums chart after spending a historic first two weeks atop the chart. Last week, the set logged 342,000 units — the best numbers for an album in its sophomore week in seven years. The week before that, it debuted with 1.58 million units, marking the largest weekly total since Adele’s “25.” In the week ending Nov. 10, “Midnights” earned 299,000 units (down 13%).

Elsewhere, Swift is readying herself for what’s sure to become a record-breaking tour of U.S. stadiums, with 52 gigs scheduled in 2023 — her biggest tour to date, and one that could easily break her own record for a gross in North America. By doing five shows at SoFi Stadium, Swift will likely have the best numbers in the U.S. in a single venue in more than a decade, and possibly, an all-time record.

Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” slipped to No. 3 on the albums chart with 62,000 units (down 24%) and Bad Bunny’s record-breaking “Un Verano Sin Ti” fell out of the top three for the first time in its 27 chart weeks, now sitting at No. 4 with 58,000 units (down 8%). Earlier this week, Bad Bunny claimed Apple Music’s artist of the year trophy, while “Un Verano Sin Ti” was crowned the platform’s most streamed album of 2022.

Back on the charts, Joji collects his third top 10-charting effort with “Smithereens,” which includes lead single “Glimpse Of Us,” entering at No. 5 with 57,000 units. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” slips to No. 6 from its previous No. 5 spot, with 41,000 units, and the Weeknd’s “The Highlights” also falls 6-7 with 39,000 units. The last three spots in the top 10 consist of Styles’ “Harry’s House” (No. 8; 30,000 units), Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” (No. 9; 28,000 units) and Steve Lacy’s “Gemini Rights” (No. 10; 27,000 units).