Drake, 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage have announced their joint album, “Her Loss,” setting an imminent release date of Friday, Oct. 28.

The date and title were first revealed in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which released only four months ago.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album announcement gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday, appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like “Knife Talk” off Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 and Metro Boomin’s album “Savage Mode II.” Other tracks include “Sneakin'” and “Issa.”

