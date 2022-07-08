Downtown Music Names Molly Neuman Chief Marketing Officer

Downtown Music Holdings has named Molly Neuman to the newly created position of chief marketing officer. In her new role she will oversee marketing and communications initiatives across Downtown’s global group of owned and operated music companies.

Molly most recently served as president of the global publishing administration service Songtrust. She joined that company in 2017 and was elevated to president two years later. Under her leadership Songtrust has grown to represent more than 3 million copyrights for more than 350,000 writers in 145 countries, as well as tens of thousands of business clients, including record labels, distributors and publishers. With her departure, Rob Wetstone and Sussane Dawursk, who lead revenue and marketing at the company respectively, will oversee Songtrust.

“Over the past five years, Molly has led Songtrust through a period of dramatic growth, establishing the company as one of the largest and most successful independent music publishing administration services in the world,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “As we continue our global expansion through our powerful suite of services available to the music industry, Molly’s skills as a communicator, evangelist and a leading voice in our industry will serve her well in this important new role.”

Prior to joining Songtrust, Neuman was head of music at Kickstarter and interim president and vice president of the A2IM. Over the years she has held senior roles in label relations and licensing at digital music services, in addition to serving on the boards of Music Biz, SoundExchange and A2IM. She got her start as the drummer for the influential indie Bratmobile, and has remained a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion within the music industry.