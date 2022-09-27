Music Industry Moves: Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing;  Island Records Ups Erica M. Paul to SVP

Sony Music Publishing has signed a global deal with singer-songwriter and actress Dove Cameron, who has seen major success this year following her gold-certified queer anthem, “Boyfriend.”

The 26-year-old singer-actress — who won a Daytime Emmy Award for her dual role as the eponymous characters in the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie” — recently released her follow-up single and video, “Breakfast.”

“Dove is a brilliant songwriter – her creative authenticity has not only led to chart success, but it has enabled her to become an important voice representing the LGBTQ+ community,” said Thomas Krottinger, Sony Music Publishing VP of creative. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dove to SMP, and we look forward to supporting her in this next chapter.”

Cameron added, “I’m so excited to be joining the Sony Music Publishing family where they continue to grow and support me as an artist and a songwriter. With this partnership, I look forward to bringing my fans music that can become the soundtrack to their lives.”

+ Island Records has announced the promotion of Erica M. Paul to senior VP, head of digital marketing. Based in New York, Paul will continue to oversee digital marketing for the label.

“Erica is a seasoned industry veteran who has blazed a path across the evolving world of digital marketing,” said label GM Mike Alexander. “Her knowledge of the global landscape brings a unique strategy to every artist campaign.”

Before her promotion, Paul served as VP and head of digital for Island. She had previously worked in the international department across Universal Music Group’s three East coast label groups (starting from 2019): Island, Def Jam, and Republic Records. There she was responsible for supporting digital marketing campaigns across advertising, content strategy and creation.

+ Veteran music PR exec Heidi Anne-Noel has joined BMF have as vice president of music publicity and will work alongside EVP Cara Wodnicki. She joins from Pandora/SiriusXM where she oversaw music communications strategy and outreach. Previously, she held senior roles at the independent publicity firm Press Here (where she worked with Dove Cameron, I’m With Her and Jax, among others) and Capitol Records, where she rose to VP and was instrumental in Katy Perry’s rise. She began her career at the indie PR firm Girlie Action, working with Good Charlotte, Bjork and others.

“We’re so excited to welcome Heidi to BMF” said Wodnicki. Her undeniable track record for envisioning & executing successful campaigns for talent, executives and events alongside her extensive background in both Music Publicity & Music Business PR will make her an incredible asset to our growing Music Publicity division.”

+ Sony Music Publishing Nashville has announced the signing of singer-songwriter and guitarist Jamie Davis.

In 2017, Davis joined Luke Combs’ team as a guitar tech and has continued to write songs and travel on the road with the camp. Most recently, Davis was credited as a co-writer on Luke Combs’ charting single, “The Kind Of Love We Make.”

Tom Luteran, Sony’s VP of creative, said, “Jamie has an innate ability to channel his years of front man experience into thoughtfully crafted songs that resonate with music lovers everywhere. There’s no limit to the amount of success Jamie will find in Nashville.”

+ Wasserman Music has hired Adam Krefman as VP of brand partnerships and added Greg Horbal as an agent.

Krefman joins Wasserman following six years at Pitchfork (Condé Nast) where he served as executive director of festivals and activations working on deals with brands like Pandora, Goose Island, Sonos, MailChimp, Vans, and others.

Horbal brings his client roster with him to Wasserman Music, including the artists Alex G, Beach Bunny, Cavetown, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, Michelle, Penelope Scott, Pinegrove and the Walters. His early years included work as a multi-instrumentalist for the indie band the World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, with whom he toured for two years.