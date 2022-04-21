Don Omar Taps Wisin and Gente de Zona for New Single and Music Video, ‘Soy Yo’

Don Omar has enlisted the trifecta of reggaeton for his new track “Soy Yo,” bringing together Latin icons Wisin and Gente de Zona (Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom) for the melodious collaboration.

“Soy Yo” is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms pulling influence from both Omar and Gente de Zona’s Afro-Caribbean roots and Wisin’s Puerto Rican reggae-style rap. Miami’s luxurious Biltmore Hotel serves as background to the song’s accompanying music video, filmed under the direction of Saban Music Group CEO Gustavo López.

The storyline of the video follows a passion-fueled love affair between Omar and his female co-star, who is involved in another relationship. The video sees the group scheming to get Omar his girl back, as it wouldn’t be a Don Omar music video without the added dramatics of a telenovela-inspired plotline.

“Llámalo y dile que ahora… El que te gusta Soy Yo!” claims Omar during the song’s upbeat and vibrant chorus.

In a statement, Omar said, “Fue una reunión de un grupo de amigos que trabajamos y nos divertimos muchísimo haciendo lo que nos apasiona, que es la música. Como bien dice el poema de Lola Rodríguez de Tió ‘Cuba y Puerto Rico son de un pájaro las dos alas’, y este tema deja demostrado el ritmo incomparable que tenemos los caribeños.”

In English: “It was a reunion of a group of friends who work hard and have a lot of fun doing what we are passionate about, which is music. As Lola Rodríguez de Tió’s poem says, ‘Cuba and Puerto Rico are two wings of a bird’ and this song demonstrates that incomparable rhythm that we Caribbean people have.”

In 2017, Omar announced that he would retire after a series of concerts at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. He later followed up with appearances on “Ramayana” featuring Farruko, and in 2021, Omar marked his official return to music by signing a multi-album deal with Saban Music Group.

Haim Saban, the founder of Saban Entertainment, was quoted as saying, “Don Omar is one of the most transcendental music stars of the past two decades. He set the pace for the entire Latin Urban genre; without his charismatic stage presence, deep compositional skills, and powerful vocal delivery, Latin music would be an altogether different animal today, and we’re honored to join forces with him.”

“Soy Yo” is Omar’s fourth single in a series of releases under SMG — including “Flow HP” featuring Residente, “Se Menea” with Nio Garcia and “Sincero,” all of which are a part of his anticipated album release slated for later this year.

Omar tells Variety, “The song “Soy Yo” is a celebration of Latin music that everyone can enjoy. It is the first time that [Gente de Zona and I] collaborate together and I am very satisfied with the result of this song, I hope that the public also likes it.”

For his part, Wisin added: “I am sure that this song will be another success for our career. We all started around the same time, and we have always been there for each other; that’s why I didn’t hesitate when [Don Omar] called me to be part of this song. He is my brother, and he knows it.”

This week Billboard reported that the reggaeton duo Wisin and Yandel are in the works for a documentary on their musical journey in the wake of their announcement of “La Ultima Misión” — their last album and tour together. The documentary will be produced by WK Entertainment and Andy Martínez, who manage Wisin and Yandel, respectively, in partnership with Sony Music Latin. It is set for release in 2023.