Dolly Parton’s Generosity Always Shines Through — and Her Belief That Others Should Get in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Before Her Was Just One Example

Flashback to 1980: Ten-year-old Storme was sponging any and all music he could get his ears on. He was the perfect sucker for the Columbia Record and Tape Club: “Take 11 albums for a penny! Then get a 12th for free!” Yeah, then pay monthly for overpriced albums ad infinitum! One time, an album arrived, and it was one Young Storme did not select for himself. It was usually a bummer when that happened, but the album was “9 To 5 and Odd Jobs.” Young Storme instantly fell in love with Dolly Parton.

Young Storme still can’t grasp that adult Storme can actually call Dolly Parton a friend. But then, Dolly is a friend to all. There are no boxes, barriers or fences strong enough to contain that woman’s contagious personality and unbelievable talent. Every genre of music and every entertainment platform wants to claim her as their own. But she’s everybody’s Dolly. From bluegrass to country and pop to rock ‘n’ roll, Dolly has contributed and helped to shape the sound, look and style of them all. Not to mention her extensive film, television and stage credits. And that’s just the beginning.

Hand in hand with her talents as a songwriter, musician, singer, entertainer and actor is Dolly’s business acumen. She famously turned down Elvis Presley — specifically his manager, Colonel Tom Parker — when the King wanted to cover Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Not because she didn’t think it would be the right fit, but because Parker demanded she relinquish her publishing rights. “People were saying, ‘You’re nuts. It’s Elvis Presley!’’” Parton told CMT. “I said, ‘Something in my heart says, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I didn’t… Then when Whitney [Houston’s version] came out, I made enough money to buy Graceland.”

When Dolly first received her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, she turned them down as well. Not out of lack of gratitude, mind you; she just didn’t feel worthy of taking another nominee’s spot. The Rock Hall voting body disagreed — ballots went out well ahead of her protestations — so they’re inducting her anyway. And Dolly herself has come around to the idea. She’ll be included alongside 15 other already-inducted country artists, among them Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Johnny Cash. Also, Dolly will be the second female country star to be inducted, following Brenda Lee.

Another reason Dolly deserves this recognition: her charitable giving is the stuff of legend. With the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the star has introduced millions of kids to the joy of reading. Then there’s her tireless support of her native East Tennessee: from job creation and tourism connected to her Dollywood theme park, to her philanthropic work via her Dollywood Foundation, which gave $12.5 million to the people of Sevier County following a deadly and devastating 2017 wildfire.

I’ve personally witnessed Dolly’s generosity. In 2018, after finishing an interview with her for The Highway, I asked Dolly if she had anything with her that she could donate to SiriusXM’s Hungerthon, the annual charity auction to help our fellow Americans living in poverty. “Well, now, Storme, give me some warning for something like this – look at me!” she said, gesturing to her skin-tight dress. “Where would I carry anything? But give me a day or two and I’ll get you something.” Then she walked out the door.

Moments later the studio door flew open and she came storming back in. “Here,” she said, removing one of her signature bangles bejeweled with all kinds of colorful stones. “Will this do?” She tossed the bracelet in my lap and walked off pretending to be mad. But as the elevator door was closing, she winked at me.

I will always love you, Dolly. Welcome to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Storme Warren is an air personality with SiriusXM The Highway. This essay is part of a series — in partnership with the on-air talent of SiriusXM — to pay tribute to the performers being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Catch the complete Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on HBO on November 19, at 8 p.m. ET, along with a simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio (ch. 310) and on Volume on the SXM App. SiriusXM listeners can also catch live, backstage coverage and commentary from the ceremony on Volume on the SXM App, along with recaps on “Feedback” on Faction Talk (ch. 103) beginning Monday, Nov. 7.