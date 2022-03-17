Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

She also spoke about her decision to dedicate her appearance on the ACM awards to the people of Ukraine, even though she recently said she’d rather “pass a kidney stone” than be political.

“Well, that’s not political, that’s a humanitarian issue there,” she replied. “And I just knew we were all going to have a big time that night while all those poor people in Ukraine were suffering and misplaced and going through all kinds of hell. So, I felt it only right for me to say something about that.”

The Rock Hall has not yet commented on how it plans to handle the issue if Parton is indeed voted in, but Variety has a few suggestions right here.