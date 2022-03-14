Dolly Parton Declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: ‘I Don’t Feel That I Have Earned That Right’

Dolly Parton has long been considered the Queen of Country, but the Nashville music titan was on track to earn a new title: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. That is, until Parton bowed out of the race.

“Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the singer-songwriter wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton continued, “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

Last month, Parton was nominated as a potential inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. Previous nominees Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick are also being considered again in 2022.

Warwick, who was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Sunday, said of her nomination, “I’m not a rock ‘n’ roller… The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as I grew to know it… was specifically for rock ‘n’ roll acts.”

Warwick continued, “I feel now, especially when I hear Dolly Parton’s being nominated — which I’m thrilled for her about — they should rename the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and call it the Music Hall of Fame. Now that they’re bringing so many other genres into it, why not?”

Last week, Parton hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards, and she recently teamed up with James Patterson to write her first novel, “Run, Rose, Run.”