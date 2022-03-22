Dolly Parton Wants to Make a Musical Biopic About Her Life

Dolly Parton has had an unrivaled career as a country music star, with decades of beloved hits and a nearly peerless reputation in the industry. Now, she recently revealed that she’s in talks to potentially bring the story of her career to the big screen.

During a Feb. 23 interview on the radio show “Mr. Nashville Speaks,” Parton said she was in talks about potentially adapting her life story into a musical biopic.

“I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature,” she told the show’s host Larry Ferguson. “Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

According to Parton, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, she and her team were discussing the possibility of a Broadway musical adaptation with producers. However, the pandemic’s onset caused conversations to be delayed, and she ultimately changed her mind.

Although a potential Dolly biopic might be a long time away, Parton herself will be seen on film soon in the upcoming feature film adaptation of “Run, Rose, Run,” the novel she co-wrote with popular author James Patterson. The book follows Rose, a young woman with dark secrets who comes to Nashville in an attempt to become the next country music star. Parton and Patterson will produce the film along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Parton also released a companion album of the same name through her Butterfly Records label.

Watch Parton’s full interview with Ferguson below.