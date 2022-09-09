Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.”

Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Original Song and four Grammy nominations – winning two of the latter for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Parton says, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on 9 to 5 and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Clarkson adds, “I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Producer Shane McAnally says, “It is a wildest dream scenario to work with two of the world’s greatest singers on one of the all-time greatest songs. Co-produced and rearranged with my friends Sasha Sloan and King Henry, this classic has taken on a brand new life 40 years after its original chart run, and I am so grateful to be a part of the first time Dolly and Kelly have recorded together. I have a feeling it won’t be the last.”