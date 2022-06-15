Disney+ to Livestream ‘Harmonious Live!’ From Epcot, Hosted by Idina Menzel

To celebrate World Music Day, Disney+ will livestream “Harmonious Live!,” a performance of the Epcot nighttime spectacular at Walt Disney World, on June 21 at 6 p.m. PT/9 ET in the U.S. and Canada.

Following soon after news broke that “Dancing With the Stars” will be livestreamed on Disney+ going forward, the “Harmonious Live!” announcement is indicative of Disney’s interest in building up the channel as a live event platform with the potential to reach a global audience.

The event will be hosted by Idina Menzel, familiar to Disney fans for her performances in “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” along with special guest Auli‘i Cravalho from “Moana.” The nighttime spectacular will include a medley of classic Disney music from “Moana,” “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan” and other Disney stories.

Performances will be reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world, all performed by a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists. See a short trailer for the special below.

“Harmonious Live!” operates a combination of massive floating screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers to weave together Disney narratives using colorful animations and music.

According to the announcement, the soundtrack “embraces multiple languages as the show brings cultures from around the world together to unlock the magic of possibility, showing Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all.”

The move comes as the on-demand subscription video service continues to develop its livestreaming capabilities. The platform recently announced that “Dancing with the Stars,” which has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, will livestream exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series.

Following the livestream, “Harmonious Live!” will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada for subscribers to stream anytime. “Harmonious Live!” is a Film 45 production.