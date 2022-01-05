Nas, Father John Misty to Perform Orchestral Shows With LA Phil at Disney Hall

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil.

The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA Phil. All three of those shows go on sale this Friday, Jan. 7.

In the case of Father John Misty, he had previously been scheduled to perform with the LA Phil last September at the Ford Amphitheatre, with free tickets being given out via lottery. But that performance was ultimately canceled, so this will mark the first time fans will see him with L.A.’s hometown symphony. He did do an orchestral performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 2018 (reviewed by Variety here), but that was with a smaller touring group of string and brass players.

Misty formally announced Wednesday that his first album in four years, “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” will come out April 8, so his Feb. 25 concert at Disney Hall will presumably offer a preview of some of that material more than a month out from its release. A music video released today, “Funny Girl,” includes substantial orchestration throughout the track, so there may be even more reason to bring the Phil into the picture, even given his previous predilection for bringing strings on tour.

Nas will be looking further back in his career for his show in May. His debut album, 1994’s “Illmatic,” will be performed in its entirety, with Gustavo Dudamel at the helm of the LA Phil for this orchestral hip-hop show.

Phair’s show will not be a symphonic one, but it, too, is a one-off with a thematic focus. Titled “Don’t Holdyrbreath,” the May concert has a description that promises: “For this very special show, Liz will perform the greatest songs from her impressive catalog, probably swear and also host some special guests playing the lamest hits of Gen X.”

A fourth newly announced performance on June 4, titled “Canto en resistencia,” will have Dudamel and the LA Phil participating ina program celebrating “iconic protest music from Latin America and the U.S.,” featuring music by Paul Desenne and a world premiere of work by Victor Agudelo.

The Phair concert ties in with a series of “Gen X Festival” programs being held in April and May, including an “I Heart the Valley” multimedia panel at the Ford April 28, a conversation with Act Up chronicler Sarah Schulman that will accompany a performance of John Corigliano’s AIDS-themed Symphony No. 1 on May 3, a 1980s L.A. food retrospective May 4, and a look at queer L.A. in the ’90s that will include a screening and dance party at Zebulon May 7.

Previously announced non-orchestral concerts on the Disney Hall schedule include shows by Damon Albarn Jan. 24, Sparks Feb. 7-8, Andy Shauf March 11 and José González March 15.

Jazz shows previously scheduled include a Jan. 15 “Reimagining Ellington” concert featuring Robert Glasper and curated by Herbie Hancock, a full Hancock show on Feb. 27 and a tribute to Wayne Shorter with Terence Blanchard, Keny Garrett and others on March 9.

A “Songbook” series includes performances by Jeff Goldblum April 29 and Emmylou Harris June 11.

Others performing on the Disney Hall stage in early 2022 include Ólafur Arnalds, Emanuel Ax, J’Nai Bridges, Yefim Bronfman, Hilary Hahn, Mon Laferte, Lang Lang, Igor Levit, Víkingur Ólafsson, Itzhak Perlman, Andy Shauf, Sergio Tiempo, Daniil Trifonov, Yuja Wang, Gerald Clayton, Sheku, Isata Kanneh-Mason and Dashon Burton.

Conductors besides Dudamel at LA Phil performances will include Esa-Pekka Salonen, Zubin Mehta, Thomas Wilkins, Michael Tilson Thomas, Paolo Bortolameolli, John Adams, Semyon Bychkov, Elim Chan, Paavo Järvi and Philippe Jordan.

Audiences are being required to show full proof of vaccination and, if eligible, booster shots for all Disney Hall shows, starting Jan. 18.

Further information about the winter/spring season and ticket information can be found at laphil.com.