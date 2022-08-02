Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn’t an ‘Attack’

Oscar-nominated songwriting legend Diane Warren made an enemy out of Beyoncé’s legions of fans after questioning why one of the singer’s new songs off her “Renaissance” album has over 20 credited writers. Warren did not mention Beyoncé in her initial tweets but wrote: “How can there be 24 writers on a song?…This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Beyoncé’s fans assumed Warren was calling out “Alien Superstar,” the third track on “Renaissance” that boasts well over 20 credited songwriters. As Warren later pointed out, one reason the song has so many writers credited is because of the samples and interpolations it features.

The Dream, who has worked with Beyoncé in the past and collaborated with her once again on “Renaissance,” called out Warren for her comment. “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers?” he replied. “Well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an art form, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

“I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect,” Warren commented back. “I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Warren then issued an apology to Beyoncé, who she previously collaborated with on the song “I Was Here” off the singer’s album “4.”

“Ok, I meant no disrespect to Beyoncé, who I’ve worked with and admire,” Warren tweeted. “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

Beyoncé did not publicly address any of Warren’s comments. Warren is a 13-time Oscar nominee in the original song category and will be awarded with an honorary Oscar later this year.

