Diana Ross With Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, More Contributing to ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack

A series of wildly colorful posters with an unusual collection of artists have appeared in London in recent days, listing Diana Ross and Tame Impala across the top, along with Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Brockhampton, Caroline Polacheck, RZA, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, Tierra Whack, Weyes Blood, Kali Uchis, H.E.R. and others, with a “produced by Jack Antonoff” listed at the bottom.

Stereogum noted a tiny Minion next to Ross’ name on the poster, which makes it likely that the poster — which frankly resembles some of the “Yellow Submarine”-derived 7-Up ads from the early ‘70s — is a teaser for the soundtrack album for the forthcoming motion picture “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” which makes even more sense since the “Despicable Me” prequel is set during the 1970s. Also, People reported last year that the soundtrack would be ‘70s-inspired, so it seems possible that these artists may be covering songs from that era (even though a large number of them were not born until well after that decade’s end). A source confirmed to Variety that Stereogum’s report is accurate.

Sorry but WHAT is this Tame Impala x Diana Ross thing (featuring a lot of amazing people)? pic.twitter.com/pNXFGuNNpe — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) May 7, 2022

Also, there was talk last year of Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker working together last year. “She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala, and is ecstatic with the track,” a source told British tabloid The Sun. “She can’t wait for fans to hear it.” Ross released “Thank You,” her first album of new material in 22 years, last November.

Not for nothing, the “Despicable Me” series has spawned at least one blockbuster hit single with Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” which quickly transcended “Despicable Me 2” after its release in 2013.

“The Rise of Gru” will open the the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Monday, June 13, and will be released in the U.S. on July 1.