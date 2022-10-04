Depeche Mode Reveal New Album ‘Memento Mori’ and World Tour, Coming in 2023

Depeche Mode has returned to unveil a new album, “Memento Mori,” and accompanying tours of North America and Europe, all to kick off next year. The forthcoming album will be the band’s 15th studio effort and their first release since the death in May of founding member and keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
“Memento Mori” will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s “Spirit.” While there is no official release date for the set just yet, the band’s reps confirm it will be arriving next spring, via Columbia Records.
The “Memento Mori Tour” is the band’s first in over five years, with their most recent trek being the 2017-2018 “Global Spirit Tour.” The Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting in late March, and will culminate in New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 14. After that, the band will head out to Europe for their summer stadium tour.
North American shows kick off in Sacramento, California, in March 2023, and take in a handful of cities in the United States and Canada, culminating in a Madison Square Garden concert on April 14. A huge arena tour of Europe follows. Check out the dates below.
European stadium stops include the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, fans can visit depechemode.com. See the full listing of dates, cities and venues below.
Depeche Mode “Memento Mori World Tour” 2023 Dates:
March 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 2 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 9 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
April 12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
July 4 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
June 11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
July 04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
July 07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
August 6 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena