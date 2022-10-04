Depeche Mode Reveal New Album ‘Memento Mori’ and World Tour, Coming in 2023

Depeche Mode has returned to unveil a new album, “Memento Mori,” and accompanying tours of North America and Europe, all to kick off next year. The forthcoming album will be the band’s 15th studio effort and their first release since the death in May of founding member and keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

“Memento Mori” will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s “Spirit.” While there is no official release date for the set just yet, the band’s reps confirm it will be arriving next spring, via Columbia Records.

The “Memento Mori Tour” is the band’s first in over five years, with their most recent trek being the 2017-2018 “Global Spirit Tour.” The Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting in late March, and will culminate in New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 14. After that, the band will head out to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

North American shows kick off in Sacramento, California, in March 2023, and take in a handful of cities in the United States and Canada, culminating in a Madison Square Garden concert on April 14. A huge arena tour of Europe follows. Check out the dates below.

European stadium stops include the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, fans can visit depechemode.com. See the full listing of dates, cities and venues below.

Depeche Mode “Memento Mori World Tour” 2023 Dates:

March 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

July 4 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

June 11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

July 07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

August 6 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena