Demi Lovato Returns to ‘She/Her’ Pronouns, in Addition to ‘They/Them’

Demi Lovato has provided some context as to why she’s decided to update her pronouns to now include she/her in addition to they/them.

In an interview that premiered Aug. 1 on the “Spout Podcast,” Lovato said, “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again” and went on to explain that the decision behind the change was because “I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Back in May of last year, the singer and actress uploaded a short video announcing they were non-binary and would be using the pronouns they/them.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” Lovato said. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

The adjustment originally caught the eye of Lovato fans and made headlines when she amended the pronouns on her Instagram bio in April. They appear as “they/them/she/her,” as of this writing.

“And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core,” Lovato concluded on the podcast. “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

Lovato also shared she will be embracing the rock-heavy sound that helped launch her career on her upcoming eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck,” to be released Aug. 19. Detailing her new music’s lyrics, Lovato said they are inspired by the trials and tribulations of her own life — something we’ve already gotten a taste of in her new song “Skin Of My Teeth” which makes references to her overdose, with lyrics like “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?”