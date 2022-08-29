Demi Lovato Earns Eighth Consecutive Top 10 Album With ‘Holy Fvck’ Debut

Demi Lovato has logged her eighth consecutive top 10 and the highest debut of the week on the album chart with their latest full-length effort “Holy Fvck.” The achievement means Lovato has charted in the top 10 for all of their previous full-length efforts so far.

“Holy Fvck” is the singer’s first album since 2021’s “Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over” — a project she recently confessed to the Alternative Press “didn’t really feel like me.” With roots in rock and pop-punk, the 16-track set starts at No. 7 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate via Billboard.

Topping the Billboard 200 for a ninth consecutive week is Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” which is tied with the “Encanto” soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 this year. The Spanish-language album leads with 105,000 equivalent album sales and 144 million streams. Since its May 6 release, “Un Verano” has gone in and out of the summit five separate times but never landed lower than No. 2.

Currently at No. 2 is Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind,” sitting there for the second week with 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Beyoncé’s funk-focused “Renaissance” remains at No. 3 with 52,000 units.

New on the albums chart is Madonna’s remix compilation “Finally Enough Love” which debuts at No. 8 with the equivalent of 30,000 sales. The album’s entrance makes Madonna the first woman to collect a top 10 album in the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and the ’20s.

The records continue with Morgan Wallen and his “Dangerous: The Double Album” which has now spent 84 weeks in the top 10 of the albums chart, rising 6-4 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned.

On the songs chart, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” returns to the top spot for an 11th nonconsecutive week at No. 1. The single was absent from the top spot for five weeks following the debut of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.”

“About Damn Time” jumps up 3-2 after logging two weeks at No. 1, while Steve Lacy’s first Hot 100 top 10, “Bad Habit,” achieves a new peak at No. 3. And Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” sustains its “Stranger Things”-induced resurgence climbing 5-4 after accomplishing a No. 3 peak. Meanwhile, “Break My Soul” dips one spot down to No. 5 and “Super Freaky Girl” lands at No. 7 after hitting No. 1 last week.

The remaining top 10 songs are the same as last week with Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, at No. 8; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 9; while Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, sits at No. 10.

The album chart also includes Styles’ “Harry’s House,” which rises 5-7 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned, while YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “The Last Slimeto” falls 5-6. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Traumazine” falls 4-9 in its second week with 29,000 equivalent album units earned. And finally, Five Finger Death Punch logs its eighth top 10 on the chart with its ninth studio album “AfterLife” opening at No. 10.