Def Leppard Sells Stakes in Publishing, Masters to Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Primary Wave Music has expanded its partnership with long-running British group and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard.

The deal will see the company acquire an additional stake in the band’s music publishing catalog as well as master royalty income stream.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed; many of the band’s biggest hits are included in deal, such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph.”

The band’s repertoire includes 11 studio albums, which have sold more than 110 million copies globally.

The relationship between Primary Wave and Def Leppard began in 2009 with a deal to market and administer the band’s catalog of songs. Over the years the songs have been synced on a number of television shows, including “Cobra Kai,” “Hit the Floor,” “The Simpsons Guy,” “American Horror Story 1984” and more.

Primary Wave was represented in the deal by Lisa Alter and Katie Baron of Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP and Samantha Rhulen, VP of business development and legal affairs.

The acquisition is the latest in a long run for Primary Wave, which is home to catalogs including Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Burt Bacharach, Luther Vandross and many others.

“With Def Leppard celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at Primary Wave are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way. We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band’s musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general” said Rob Dippold, Primary Wave Music partner & chief digital strategy officer. “It has been an absolute pleasure over the last decade working with the band, management and their entire team.”

Primary Wave COO Ramon Villa said, “When we partner with artists, we look at it as they are joining our family. Def Leppard is an icon in music history as they continue to entertain people worldwide. We are always excited and humbled when an iconic artist entrusts us to help further expand the reach of their creative body of work.”