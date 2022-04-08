Dead and Company’s Upcoming Tour Will Be Band’s Last: Report

According to a report in Rolling Stone, Dead and Company will cease touring after this year, with a just-announced run of shows that will be among the group’s last on the road.

The publication cited anonymous sources as confirming a rumor already circulating among fans that this would be the end of the road for the Grateful Dead offshoot group, which includes John Mayer as well as veterans of the original group going back to the 1960s such as Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann.

Representatives for the band, which formed in 2015, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The summer tour for the group is set to last for just over a month, starting at Dodger Stadium on June 11 and wrapping up with a two-night stand at New York’s Citi Field, the home of the Mets, on July 15-16. Other dates include pairs of nights at the Bay Area’s Shoreline Amphitheater, UC Boulder’s Folsom Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Tickets for all the shows went on sale Friday morning.

“The Long, Strange Trip Is Over,” declared the headline in Rolling Stone, which has been covering iterations of the Grateful Dead almost since its first issue. The magazine had no other details.

Health concerns have occasionally popped up among band members. In 2021, Kreutzmann bowed out of the group’s second show at the Hollywood Bowl, then missed a few more with an issue said not be related to COVID but rather his heart. He also bowed out of the Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico before the entire thing got canceled amid a COVID variant rise.

In an interview as recently as this past December, Mayer had said that he expected Dead and Company to keep going indefinitely, even with foreseeable changes in personnel.

“To hear Bob Weir talk about it, he wants this to continue after [the surviving Grateful Dead members] are done touring,” Mayer explained to Sammy Hagar on a segment of the latter rocker’s “Rock & Roll Road Trip.”