Dead and Company Announce Dates and On-Sale Times for Final Tour Next Summer

final last tour announce concert show summer 2023
Danny Clinch

Shortly after announcing that next summer’s tour would be the last one for Dead and Company, the group has announced the full schedule of dates for that farewell outing, with tickets set to go on sale a week from Friday.

The tour will begin with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum May 19-20 and end — perhaps not surprisingly — in San Francisco, at Oracle Park, where this offshoot of the Grateful Dead will call it a night after final gigs set to take place there July 14-15.

Nineteen cities are on the agenda in all, with two-nighters set for Chicago, New York City, Saratoga Springs, NY, and George, Wa. in addition to San Francisco and L.A. Barring any added dates, Boulder is the one city due to get a three-night stand, scheduled for July 1-3. Including those multi-night runs, the total number of shows scheduled for summer 2023 comes to 27. See the full lineup of concerts below.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time through deadandcompany.com.

The band had formally announced that the forthcoming tour would be its last in a Sept. 23 statement, with the members acknowledging that word was bound to get out as dates were in the last stages of booking. “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the September statement read. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.

Early in 2022, there had been rumors that the band would be hanging it up after this past summer’s tour. It turns out the speculation was off by a year, with one more extended chance to see the band still ahead.

In response to an April 2022 report in Rolling Stone that the group would cease touring after this year, the band pumped the brakes on that news, saying then that “Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.” Bob Weir even posted on Twitter: “News to me.”

Health concerns have been an issue in keeping the full lineup intact, with original Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann sometimes having to miss shows. On the summer 2022 tour, he was out of the lineup for six straight shows before delighting fans by returning for the tour-closing shows at New York’s Citi Field.

The group started in 2015 and includes several original members of the Grateful Dead as well as fresh reinforcements, with the lineup now featuring Mickey Hart, Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Tour art for the Dead and Company final round of concerts

The full schedule for the swan song tour:

DateCity, STVenue
Fri May 19Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
Sat May 20Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
Tue May 23Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Fri May 26Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Sun May 28Atlanta, GALakewood Amphitheatre
Tue May 30Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 01Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 03Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Mon Jun 05Burgettstown, PAThe Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 07St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri Jun 09Chicago, ILWrigley Field
Sat Jun 10Chicago, ILWrigley Field
Tue Jun 13Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Thu Jun 15Philadelphia, PACitizen’s Bank Park
Sat Jun 17Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Jun 18Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jun 21New York, NYCiti Field
Thu Jun 22New York, NYCiti Field
Sun Jun 25Boston, MAFenway Park
Tue Jun 27Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Sat Jul 01Boulder, COFolsom Field
Sun Jul 02Boulder, COFolsom Field
Mon Jul 03Boulder, COFolsom Field
Fri Jul 07George, WAThe Gorge
Sat Jul 08George, WAThe Gorge
Fri Jul 14San Francisco, CAOracle Park
Sat Jul 15San Francisco, CAOracle Park
