Dead and Company Announce Dates and On-Sale Times for Final Tour Next Summer

Shortly after announcing that next summer’s tour would be the last one for Dead and Company, the group has announced the full schedule of dates for that farewell outing, with tickets set to go on sale a week from Friday.

The tour will begin with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum May 19-20 and end — perhaps not surprisingly — in San Francisco, at Oracle Park, where this offshoot of the Grateful Dead will call it a night after final gigs set to take place there July 14-15.

Nineteen cities are on the agenda in all, with two-nighters set for Chicago, New York City, Saratoga Springs, NY, and George, Wa. in addition to San Francisco and L.A. Barring any added dates, Boulder is the one city due to get a three-night stand, scheduled for July 1-3. Including those multi-night runs, the total number of shows scheduled for summer 2023 comes to 27. See the full lineup of concerts below.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time through deadandcompany.com.

The band had formally announced that the forthcoming tour would be its last in a Sept. 23 statement, with the members acknowledging that word was bound to get out as dates were in the last stages of booking. “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the September statement read. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.

Early in 2022, there had been rumors that the band would be hanging it up after this past summer’s tour. It turns out the speculation was off by a year, with one more extended chance to see the band still ahead.

In response to an April 2022 report in Rolling Stone that the group would cease touring after this year, the band pumped the brakes on that news, saying then that “Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.” Bob Weir even posted on Twitter: “News to me.”

Health concerns have been an issue in keeping the full lineup intact, with original Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann sometimes having to miss shows. On the summer 2022 tour, he was out of the lineup for six straight shows before delighting fans by returning for the tour-closing shows at New York’s Citi Field.

The group started in 2015 and includes several original members of the Grateful Dead as well as fresh reinforcements, with the lineup now featuring Mickey Hart, Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Tour art for the Dead and Company final round of concerts

The full schedule for the swan song tour: