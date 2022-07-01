Day N Vegas, Travis Scott’s First Festival Since Astroworld, Canceled

Day N Vegas — which was scheduled to feature Travis Scott’s first festival appearance since the Astroworld disaster in which four people died during his headlining set — has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. Produced by Goldenvoice, the festival was scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 4th.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” read the announcement on the festival’s socials. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via http://support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit http://daynvegas2022.com for more info.”

Scott had previously announced that he will be performing at festivals in South America in the fall.

Also on the bill for the festival were headliners SZA and J. Cole, as well as Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and others.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months since 10 people died when the crowd surged during his headlining set at his Astroworld festival in November. Although he was originally scheduled to headline the Coachella festival this year, his appearance was canceled in the wake of the tragedy, along with multiple other festival slots. More recently, sources said that he would be appearing during Kanye West’s since-canceled headlining appearance at Coachella; although he was one of the rumored candidates to replace West on the bill following the cancelation just two weeks before the event, the prospect of Scott headlining North America’s biggest music festival just months after the Astroworld tragedy was always unlikely. The slot ended up being taken by a tag-team performance by Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.