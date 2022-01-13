David Byrne Signs With ICM Partners in All Areas (EXCLUSIVE)

David Byrne has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all categories, the company announced Thursday. Byrne has released ten solo albums and is the creative force behind the successful Broadway and HBO Max hit “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” which garnered him a Tony Award, six Emmy nominations and two Emmy wins, plus two Grammy Award nominations, and is still on Broadway. He is also the co-founder, guitarist and lead singer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Talking Heads and has released multiple film and theater soundtracks, including the Oscar-winning “The Last Emperor,” for which he also won a Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

David Byrne is one of the few people to have ever won an Academy Award, Grammy Award, Tony Award and Golden Globe Award, as well as having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He also has written numerous books and created multiple stage productions during his career.

In addition to “American Utopia” on Broadway, recent works include “SOCIAL!” at The Park Avenue Armory, the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019), and the solo album “American Utopia” (2018), which received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album. Byrne established the record labels Luaka Bop (1988) and Todo Mundo (2008).

In its reviews of “American Utopia,” Variety called the show “an artistically brilliant and thought-provoking performance… that looks at an uncertain future with that most vital human quality: hope,” adding that Byrne “remains a vital, compelling and deeply relevant artist who continues to challenge his audience and himself.”