Peloton Launches David Bowie Collection, With Full Catalog, Remixes

Hot on the heels of the David Bowie estate’s $250 million-plus deal with Warner Chappell Music publishing, Peloton has announced that it struck a deal for the artist’s entire catalog as well as various remixes for its cycling, strength, yoga and running classes, beginning Wednesday. The deal comes during the “Bowie 75” celebrations around what would have been the singer’s 75 th birthday on January 8, which has been observed with reissues, pop-up stores in New York and London, and more.

Along with his greatest hits, three new and exclusive remixes are part of the deal: from St. Vincent, TokiMonsta and Honey Dijon. St. Vincent made an unexpected and rather unorthodox choice: the unhinged opening track from Bowie’s 1980 classic “Scary Monsters.”

“I chose ‘It’s No Game (Pt. 1),’ [from 1980s’ Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)] because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3,” St. Vincent said in a statement. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…’”

A more popular and conventional choice came from producer/DJ Honey Dijon. “I am obsessed with Peloton. The energy I feel after a ride is the same energy I feel on the dance floor!” they said. “Euphoric bliss! When I was asked to remix one of my favorite David Bowie songs, I chose ‘Let’s Dance’ because it’s a true celebration of music and movement — just like Peloton!”

Members will be able to take a ride, run, yoga or strength class with these iconic soundtracks alongside Ben Alldis, Nico Sarani, Cliff Dwenger, Susie Chan, Leanne Hainsby, Denis Morton, Selena Samuela and Jess King. The classes will live within the David Bowie Collection, under “Collections,” from the Peloton App or Peloton hardware touchscreen.

“This will not only be a celebration of Bowie’s legacy that kicks off on his 75th birthday, but also a celebration of the future as we partner with these three progressive artists to remix three tracks in David Bowie’s catalogue,” the company said in a statement. “The ambition? An otherworldly, delightful content collaboration you can’t find anywhere else.”