David Bowie, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalia Featured in New M&M’s ‘Album Art’ Packs Series

With the recent news that M&M’S updated the footwear of the Green and Brown M&Ms from heels to sneakers and stilettos to flats, the iconic candy company is unveiling a new line of “Album Art” packs, with designs inspired by David Bowie, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R. and Rosalía.

“It’s so cool to be included on the new M&M’s ‘Album Art’ pack collection,” H.E.R. said. “I’m a huge M&M’S fan, and have been forever so of course when I heard about this program and all that it represents, I had to work with the brand. M&M’s is all about celebrating differences and using fun to bring people closer together — that really resonates with me. The brand is leveraging the power of music to bring people together and create a world where everyone feels they belong. It’s such a fun, unexpected collaboration.”

The four artists are “each known for inspiring a wide range of entertainment-loving fans to be their true selves and for promoting a sense of belonging,” the announcement says. “The four ‘Album Art’ packs artists span a variety of music genres and were selected to ensure fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.” Bowie — the lone male represented in the connection — is represented with a throwback to his “Aladdin Sane” glam era; the green M&M is the backdrop for Musgraves’ Grammy-winning “Golden Hour” cover and Rosalia’s “El Mal Querer”; the brown M&M recreates the debut album cover for “H.E.R.”

“From our perennially favorite chocolate to new product innovations to must-visit retail stores, the M&M’s brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’S Album Art is the next step on this journey,” said Sarah Long, Mars Wrigley North America’s chief marketing officer.

All of the album covers will be available in a variety of sizes and four varieties: Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Minis.