Dave Grohl to Join Final James Gang Performance for Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022

Dave Grohl will be making an appearance as the fourth member of James Gang — with Joe Walsh on vocals and guitar, drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — marking the first time the band has played together in over 15 years. The performance, dubbed “One Last Ride,” was announced early Monday morning as a part of Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert.

Taking place on Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, the show will also feature sets from Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. All proceeds will go directly to veterans’ services charities.

This year’s lineup puts a spotlight on Ohio-based musicians: James Gang and NIN (both fostered in Cleveland); Akron’s the Black Keys, Dayton’s Breeders and finally — Grohl, who was born in Warren. Comedian and Cleveland-born Drew Carey will be hosting the annual event for the third time.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh wrote in a statement. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

Grohl has slowly been re-entering the stage since the tragic death of his bandmate, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins unexpectedly died at age 50 during one of the band’s stops in Bogota, Colombia earlier this year.

The Foos and the Hawkins family recently announced two tribute shows which are set to take place in London on Sept. 3 and in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. Those events will include performances from the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, veteran jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal will play at both shows.

Established in 2017 by Walsh, VetsAid aims to raise funds for veterans’ groups across the country. To date, the organization has raised funds with the help of performances from Keith Urban, Zac Brown, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim, Sheryl Crow, the Doobie Brothers, ZZ Top, Brad Paisley and Jason Isbell.

Tickets for this year’s VetsAid will go on sale (with prices starting at $59.99) on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.