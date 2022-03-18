Dave Grohl Reveals Release Date for ‘Dream Widow’ Metal Record

Dave Grohl’s metal EP, recorded as Dream Widow, will be released digitally next Friday, March 25, with a physical release to follow later this year.

The fictional band appears in the Foo Fighters’ comedic horror movie “Studio 666,” which premiered in theaters last month and is now available on demand. In the film, the Foos rent out a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but they soon find out the place is haunted. Nearly 30 years prior, Dream Widow recorded a “lost album” there, before its frontman became possessed and murdered the rest of the band. Flash forward to today, Grohl embodies the same curse.

“When we started writing the script, we had the idea of there being this epic metal opus that — once completed — would release the demon in the house,” Grohl told Variety ahead of the flim’s release. “I said, ‘Oh, fuck, I’ve got a million riffs.’ So I recorded this 13- or 14-minute long instrumental just by myself that’s very metal, and it’s meant to be from the [fictional] band Dream Widow. Then, I furthered that idea by making a whole record by Dream Widow that would be their lost album that they recorded before they were murdered.”

Grohl said he had the idea for “Studio 666” after his former landlord offered to lease him an Encino property where Grohl himself used to live. In the “creepy old house,” Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters turned what was once a “stupid idea” into a feature-length film, as well as recorded their 2021 album “Medicine at Midnight.”

The EP’s first single, “March of the Insane” came out last month. Dream Widow recalls Grohl’s 2006 project “Probot,” an album of Grohl’s instrumentals featuring various metal singers, including Lemmy of Motörhead, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and Cronos of Venom.

“Studio 666” stars the Foo Fighters — Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — as themselves, alongside Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin.