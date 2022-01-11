Dave Grohl Is Possessed by Demons in Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion in the trailer for the band’s horror-comedy film “Studio 666,” premiering in theaters on Feb. 25.

As the band writes and records new music, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself possessed by supernatural forces that threaten the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

The movie stars Foo Fighters members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, alongside Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman and Jeff Garlin, with a cameo from Lionel Richie.

“This is not just a creepy rock and roll house,” warns Cummings in the trailer. “It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.”

Among the supernatural forces plaguing the band are a demonic possession, undead spirits and… amnesia, apparently.

“I’ve got a couple ideas I’ve been working on. I’ll lay ’em on ya,” Grohl says before playing the opening riff of the Foo’s hit song “Everlong.”

Hawkins responds, “It’s called ‘Everlong,’ and you wrote it about 20 years ago.”

“‘Studio 666′ is a perfect combination of all things I love,” said director BJ McDonnell. “Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles ‘Help!,’ the Monkees ‘Head’ or ‘Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.’ Take that 60’s/70’s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and “Studio 666” is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Based on a story by Grohl, “Studio 666” is written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. John Ramsay and James A. Rota produce. Executive producers include John Cutcliffe, Grohl, Wes Hagan, Hawkins, Jaffee, James Masciello, Mendel, Tom Ortenberg, Shiflett, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Smear, Kristen Welsh and Mitchell Zhang.

Watch the trailer below.