Music Industry Moves: Dave Bayley of Glass Animals Signs With Universal Publishing, Def Jam Ups Lynn Gonzalez to EVP

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed Dave Bayley of Glass Animals to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. Glass Animals, who are signed to UMG’s Republic label in the U.S., were named Group of the Year for Variety’s Hitmakers.

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “I am a Glass Animals fan and I am especially delighted to work closely with UMPG’s global creative teams to amplify Dave Bayley’s talents as a writer and producer, not only for his band but also for other artists who inspire and excite him.”

Glass Animals manager, Amy Morgan of September Management, added, “After the success of ‘Heat Waves’ and ‘Dreamland,’ the next chapter for Dave is going to be a really important one. There is so much to explore for him both as an artist and as a writer/producer and I’m really looking forward to working with Jody, Mike and the team at UMPG to help develop all these strands of his career.”

Latterly, UMPG A&R lined up Bayley to co-write Florence Welch’s new single, “My Love,” from her forthcoming album. Glass Animals are also currently on their “Dreamland” tour across the U.S.

“There’s so much I want to learn and so much music I want to make in so many different areas — from Glass Animals records, to pop songwriting, to experimental sound design, to scoring,” said Bayley. “When it came time to re-sign my publishing, there were so many wonderful people, ideas and opportunities around that I began to feel a bit lost, but Universal Music Publishing and the incredible team of people there had drawn a long and clear path for me through those ideas… it just felt like a journey I wanted to take. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

+ Lynn Gonzalez has been promoted to executive vice president, head of business affairs and business development at Def Jam Recordings. The announcement comes from Universal Music Group’s Steve Gawley, executive VP of business and legal affairs and Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings.

Gonzalez will continue to handle the business and legal affairs for the company, including over­sight of Def Jam’s legal team and its negotiations and deal-making on behalf of the label’s roster of artists. Gonzalez, who is based in New York, will report to both Balogun and Gawley.

“Beyond her best-in-class skill set as an attorney and her remarkable business instincts and acumen, Lynn provides invaluable guidance and perspective on behalf of our artists and their plans,” said Balogun. “Her unique ability to handle the intricacies of her very sensitive and important work while adding keen insights and value across every aspect of our label makes Lynn a real one-of-one.”

Gonzalez has served as Def Jam’s senior VP of business and legal affairs since 2016, having joined the company in 2013, as VP of business and legal affairs. Prior to Def Jam, she spent six years in business & legal affairs at Atlantic Records.

“I was fortunate enough to hire Lynn Gonzalez for her exceptional legal talents,” said Gawley. “What I came to learn over time was that her unique talents as a deal­maker were only exceeded by her intuitive operational sensibilities. Lynn will be a critical force in enhancing Def Jam’s legacy and in helping its stellar management team reach ever greater heights under Tunji’s leadership.”

+ Singer-songwriter Kal Lavelle has signed with Sony Music Publishing U.K. for a worldwide publishing agreement.

Recently, Lavelle co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” which achieved chart-topping positions in the U.K. and around the world. Kal has also been in the studio with artists including KOLIDESCOPES, Naughty Boy, Eddie Serafica and more.

Tim Major, co-managing director, U.K., Sony Music Publishing said, “She has a rare ability to quickly and deeply connect with other songwriters and she encourages honest and genuine collaboration in everything she does. I must thank Jim Doyle and Ed Sheeran for introducing us and, of course, Kal for putting her trust in Sony Music Publishing.”

“Very special thanks to Ed Sheeran, Jim Doyle, Paul Spraggon, Dominic Drummie and every member of the wonderful Sony team,” added Lavelle in the announcement.

+ Dualtone Music Group, an MNRK Music Group company, has hired music industry vet Julie Muncy as senior VP of promotion and strategy, effective immediately.

She will lead all Dualtone radio promotion at AAA — alternative and Americana formats. Based in Los Angeles, Muncy will report directly to Paul Roper, Dualtone president. Dana Murray will support Muncy in her new role as senior manager of radio creative and promotion.

Before joining Dualtone, Muncy led AAA radio and artist development campaigns at Warner Records for more than 20 years. She’s worked closely with artists such as The Black Keys, Wilco, The Head and the Heart, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Roper added: “Julie is so well respected and loved throughout the entire industry and we are thrilled to have her join the Dualtone family. To have someone with her level of expertise and experience be our artists’ ambassador at radio is an incredible asset for our company.