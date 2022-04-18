Music Industry Moves: Danielle Price Joins Republic Records as Executive VP; Stem Raises $20 Million

Republic Records has named Danielle Price executive vice president, based in the label’s New York headquarters. In this new role, Price will contribute to overall strategy, business development, and label expansion as well as serving as a member of the leadership team.

Most recently, Price was senior VP of business and legal affairs at 10K Projects, where she spearheaded business affairs for Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Internet Money, Surfaces, and others. She also served as the interim head of operations, overseeing day-to-day company operations with direct oversight of business & legal affairs, A&R administration, human resources and finance.

Previously, she led the hip-hop music division of LaPolt Law, representing Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe, and others alongside the firm’s team; and began her career as an attorney in the legal affairs department of Warner Music Group.

Republic CEO and co-founder Monte Lipman said, “Danielle’s business acumen, creative vision, and extensive legal background are proven ingredients for a brilliant executive. Her fresh perspective and unique talents will be a tremendous addition to our team of extraordinary executives.”

+ Stem received a $20 million round of funding, led by QED Investors and supported by Block, Inc. — a technology and financial services company. Previous investors include Slow Ventures and Quality Control. According to the announcement, the investment will fund Stem’s launch of a range of tools to help artists, labels, songwriters, producers, and managers calculate royalties and process payments.

“It’s asinine that labels are still sending paper statements to artists a couple times each year,” said Milana Lewis, CEO of Stem in a statement. “We believe that labels should have a dashboard that tells them how much they’ve invested and shows their artists and collaborators when they can expect to get paid. We’ve brought this experience to life for our clients, and now we want to give everyone the experience they deserve.”

QED founding partner Frank Rotman added, “Milana’s vision for the future of payments in the music business promises to disrupt the status quo and empower artists, labels, and creators of all sizes. We’re thrilled to have Stem join our portfolio of fintech innovators and to offer our years of expertise supporting the growth of fintech businesses,”

+ Fonovisa, Universal Music Latino and Sinaloan group Enigma Norteño have renewed their decade-long partnership, the companies have announced. The quintet has collaborated with fellow artists in the industry including Pancho Barraza, Régulo Caro and more. Their song “El Flaquito,” reached #5 on the TikTok Mexico chart.

Antonio Silva, general director of Fonovisa Disa USA/Mexico, said, “We celebrate the confidence that Enigma Norteño endorses in this team, they are a group that any record company wants to have and they honor us by renewing their contract with Fonovisa. Enigma Norteño is a group who never stops surprising their audience and we are committed to working day by day on this project to continue growing together.”

+ SiriusXM announced several new members of its brand and consumer marketing organization: Rolanda Gaines joins as VP of experiential and partnership marketing, Tatiana Holifield as VP of digital content and audience engagement, and Joe Hanna as senior director of brand and platform partnerships. All three will report to SiriusXM’s senior VP of brand and consumer marketing, Kimberly K. Wilson.

“Coming off of a groundbreaking year we’re at a pivotal moment here at SiriusXM and the caliber of talent that we’re bringing in will surely help us expand our leadership position in the audio space,” Wilson said.