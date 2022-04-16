Justin Bieber Joins Daniel Caesar for ‘Peaches’ at Coachella

Grammy-winning R&B artist Daniel Caesar led the late-night Coachella sets on Friday night by bringing out Justin Bieber for an understated performance of their No. 1 hit, “Peaches.”

Caesar invited Bieber onto a stage flooded in red light, saying, “give it up for my boy, Justin Bieber.” Caesar marveled at the surprise appearance himself, telling the crowd, “Fuckin’ Justin Bieber, man, it’s crazy, right?”

The throngs of festival-attendees joined in cheering for the groovy song, which also features Giveon.

Caesar’s performance included several songs from his 2017 album, “Freudian,” including “Get You,” “Best Part” and “Blessed.” His 2018 single, “Who Hurt You?,” was also represented, along with a new track called “Please Do Not Lean.”

YouTube/Coachella

Caesar — who recently signed with Republic Records, as reported by Billboard — is managed by Jeffrey Azoff, Shawn Holiday and Cara Moser of Full Stop Management.

Prior to joining Republic, the singer was signed with indie label Golden Child Recordings, which he co-founded in Toronto. Under the label, Caesar managed to snag a Grammy win for best R&B performance with H.E.R. for their song “Best Part” and most recently, a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for “Peaches.” The two recently performed together alongside the track’s third counterpart, Giveon for the 2022 Grammys.

“I felt like I was becoming a label executive and an artist at the same time,” Caesar told Billboard. “I wanted to keep artistry and business separate with a major label as my partner.”

The singer also confirmed his highly-anticipated third studio album is in the works, which follows his 2019 release of “Case Study 01.”

Watch the performance of “Peaches” below: