Daft Punk Surprise-Release ‘Homework’ 25th Anniversary Boxed Set, Stream Unreleased 1997 Concert

In celebration of Daft Punk’s 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, “Homework” comes the surprise release of “Homework Digital Deluxe.” The physical boxed set arrives in April; the full track list appears below.

It will be previewed with an unreleased, exclusive and time-limited piece of content showing on 2/22 at 2:22pm PST: a one-off livestream of the “Twitch of the Mayan 97” concert that you can hear here. The concert was filmed at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on December 17, 1997, during the “Daftendirektour,” the duo’s first concert tour.

The news comes exactly one year after the vastly influential duo announced their split.

The “Homework 25th Anniversary Edition” contains 15 remixes from the original album (nine of them previously unreleased on streaming services), including Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez. Knowing the ways of Daft Punk, it seems possible that other content could materialize around the set.

Vinyl editions of “Homework” and “Alive ’97” will be back in stores on April 15th and can be preordered on February 22 from the group’s website.

Daft Punk “Homework (25th Anniversary Edition)” (album)

Street Date: 2/22/22

Label: Daft Life distributed by ADA/Warner Music

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album

01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin’ & Scratchin’

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock’n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin’

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disc 2: Homework REMIXES

(BOLD are previously unreleased on streaming platforms)

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin’ (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)