Daddy Yankee’s Farewell Album Sees Streams Soar Following Retirement Announcement

Daddy Yankee’s forthcoming retirement, which the reggaeton giant announced last Sunday (March 20), has helped boost streaming numbers for his latest album “LEGENDADDY.” According to his label, Republic Records, track from the album accumulated 175 million streams just three days into its release.

Anticipation was high for the album, his first since 2013’s “King Daddy,” and “LEGENDADDY” quickly soared to No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Album Debut chart and, and, on Apple Music’s All-Genres list, hit peak position in 19 markets including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Spain. Yankee also achieved the biggest streaming day of his career with over 35.7 million streams — almost double his prior career-best.

The rapper and singer revealed that he was hanging up his music hat in a statement. “I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and concert tour,” he said. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, my album ‘LEGENDADDY.’ I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Spanning over three decades of music, the 19-track collection captures the essence of reggaeton, salsa, dancehall, rap, trap bachata, EDM, and Caribbean influences. And in true retirement fashion, Yankee shares the mic with his illustrious predecessors including Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and celebrated collaborators like Tainy, Pitbull and more.

To herald the record’s arrival, Yankee also accompanied the release with a total of nine music videos for “AGUA,” “LA OLA,” “ZONA DEL PERREO,” “HOT,” “BOMBÓN,” “EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADOR,” “IMPARES,” and for his single “REMIX.”

Yankee’s last musical trek around the world is aptly titled “LA ÚLTIMA VUELTA” (The Last Round) and will kick off in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center on August 10. Promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, MR Sold Out, the five-month tour will be the reggaeton legend’s biggest headlining shows yet with appearances in North America and Latin America. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, March 30.

