Country Music Association Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners (Updating)

The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards are being presented tonight at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Variety is updating the list of winners as they are announced. The telecast is going out live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT, with a tape-delayed broadcast for the west coast beginning at 8.

Scroll down to see the winners announced so far, marked in bold amid a full list of nominees.

The first on-air award of the night, coming just shy of the half-hour point, was for song of the year, awarded to singer Jordan Davis and his co-writers for the hit “Buy Dirt.” It was Davis’ first CMA trophy. Others stepping to the podium felt more at home: Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fifth time, and Old Dominion earned the vocal group award for a sixth time.

On the country band front, Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey noted the death Tuesday of Jeff Cook of the veteran group Alabama. “There’s nobody in this category that would be here without Alabama,” he said, looking at his two bandmates and adding, “I couldn’t imagine losing one of you guys.”

The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert forming a trio to salute the late Loretta Lynn with a medley of “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “You’re Looking at Country,” “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin'” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Ashley McBryde followed with a cover of the classic “When Will I Be Loved” (aided by the guests who perform it with her on her new album, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack and guitarist John Osborne).

Two winners were announced prior to the telecast on Wednesday. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce shared a CMA Awards win in the category of musical event of the year for their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” and Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” was awarded the prize for music video of the year. These early wins would seem to up the chances of these three artists picking up something else over the course of the three-hour telecast. McBryde and Pearce started the day with five nominations apiece, and Johnson with four.

The leading nominee coming into the ceremony was Lainey Wilson, with six nods, after never having been up for a CMA before — including best new artist. Wilson is due for a big look at the end of the year regardless of how she fares with the awards, as she is about to be seen in a recurring role on the popular series “Yellowstone.”

Those running close behind with five nominations were McBryde, Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Racking up four nominations each were Johnson and writer-producer Josh Osbourne. The triple nominees coming in were Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Hardy and Midland.

Morgan Wallen, who can reasonably be counted as the biggest star in country music right now, only registered two nominations. But one of them was for the the CMAs’ top prize: entertainer of the year. A lot of prognosticators have predicted that Wallen will get it, despite still being a polarizing figure outside the world of mainstream country, where he has come back and enjoyed a steady stream of hit singles after being put on time-out in 2021. But he faces heavy competition for that award from last year’s winner, Combs, not to mention Lambert, Stapleton and Underwood

The full list of nominees, with the winners’ names marked in bold as they are announced:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Directors

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR