Julian Swirsky Joins Columbia Records as Senior Vice President of A&R, Launches Joint Venture With Label

Columbia Records has named Julian Swirsky senior vice president of A&R, the label’s chairman and CEO Ron Perry has announced.

Swirsky, who will also launch his own venture with the label, is based in New York and starts at the company on January 18.

Previously, Swirsky was a senior VP of A&R at Republic Records, where he signed Lil Tecca, Conan Gray and Clairo; he has also produced tracks for Justin Bieber and Post Malone. He joined the label as an A&R consultant while still a student at New York University and joined the company after graduating. He was featured on Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers list and on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021.

Columbia was named Label of the Year at Variety’s Hitmakers ceremony last month. The label recently had the top three songs on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart with Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” (featuring Jack Harlow), the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Adele’s “Easy on Me.” The company enjoyed hits in 2021 with Polo G’s “Rapstar,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” (featuring 6lack) and 24kGoldn’s “Mood” (featuring Iann Dior) — and closed out the year with Adele’s long-awaited fourth album “30,” which broke sales records for the year in three days and on Monday completed a sixth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200.

Other top artists on the label include Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Harry Styles, Haim, Rosalia, Arcade Fire, AC/DC, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Leon Bridges, LCD Soundsystem, Orville Peck, PPCocaine, Rag N Bone Man, Vampire Weekend, the Chicks and Tyler, the Creator.