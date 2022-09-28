Columbia Records and Former Capitol Chief Jeff Vaughn Launch New Label, Signal

Columbia Records has entered into a joint venture with former Capitol Records chairman-CEO Jeff Vaughn to launch Signal Records, the company announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles-based imprint will operate as a new label with Columbia Records of Sony Music Entertainment and begin operations immediately, with an artist roster to be announced in the coming weeks. As founder and CEO, Vaughn will lead the company’s creative direction and business development while utilizing Columbia’s marketing, promotion, and label services.

Ron Perry, Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records, said, “I’ve admired Jeff’s work from afar for a while. He has incredible musical instincts, an infectious work ethic, and great passion. I’m looking forward to working together on this new chapter.”

Vaughn commented, “Signal Records is the home for artists and entrepreneurs who want to amplify their voice without diluting their message. Ron and Jen Mallory lead a forward-thinking team that shares our commitment to this mission, making Columbia Records our perfect partner.”

Prior to launching Signal Records, Vaughn was chairman-CEO of Universal Music Group’s Capitol Music Group, a position to which he was promoted after serving as Capitol Records’ president. He was previously a vice president of A&R at Artist Partner Group, then a joint venture with Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records, having started with the company at its founding in 2012.

Over the years he has signed or worked closely with such artists as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kehlani, Kevin Gates, Queen Naija, Don Toliver, NLE Choppa, NoCap, Toosii, and Rico Nasty.