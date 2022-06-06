Coldplay Brings Out Bruce Springsteen at New Jersey Concert Stop

Coldplay capped off a two-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 5) with an appearance by the Garden State’s own Ambassador, Bruce Springsteen.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took the stage with the band for a pair of songs, “Working on a Dream” and a spare arrangement of “Dancing in the Dark,” the lead single off his 1984 album “Born in the USA,” which was released 38 years ago on June 4. At one point, Springsteen — looking fit in a light blue shirt — strapped on an acoustic guitar while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin accompanied on piano. Trading vocals with Springsteen, the Boss encouraged Martin with a hearty, “Come on, Chris!”

Coldplay tocando 'Dancing In The Dark' con Bruce Springsteen en New Jersey. #ColdplayNJ 🎥: IG: zach_edelman pic.twitter.com/jlRaLCzA7X — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) June 6, 2022

“Hello, New Jersey,” Springsteen said before “Working on a Dream,” which he played with Coldplay. “Chris said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it with him.”

Springsteen was one of several celebrity appearances for the band’s shows in New Jersey. Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as Martin’s girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, attended the Saturday night performance, which also featured a guest duet with Kylie Minogue on the Australian singer’s 2001 hit, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

The band’s next stop on the tour is Wednesday night (June 8) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in early 2023, launching a series of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates in February, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona, with a second North American tour leg starting in August.