‘Cobra Kai’ Concert Coming to the Troubadour (EXCLUSIVE)

Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, composers on the hit Netflix show “Cobra Kai,” are hosting a one-night only ticketed concert on June 23 at the Troubadour titled “Enter the Dojo: The Music of Cobra Kai Live.”

“We can’t wait to rock out yet again with the ‘Cobra Kai’ fan base,” Birenberg said.

“This is a show you’ll never forget,” Robinson added. “Prepare your faces for melting.”

Birenberg and Robinson have composed the score for each season of the show, including the upcoming fifth season. Their work mixes heavy metal with 80’s synthwave sounds to create a unique blend of orchestral rock. Together, the duo aims to encapsulate the original sound of “The Karate Kid” with a modern twist.

Birenberg’s music is also featured in Hulu’s “PEN15” and Netflix’s “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” He has also scored the Disney+ superhero film “The Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” Amazon’s “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny” and TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything.” On top of “Cobra Kai,” Robinson is currently scoring the new CBS drama series “Good Sam” from Katie Wech and Jennie Snyder Urmann. He also recently wrapped scoring Chris Boreli’s desert thriller “Run and Gun.”

Vince DiCola, composer of “Staying Alive” and “Rocky IV,” will also give a special performance with his band at the concert. Becca Schack is set to serve as the house DJ.

General admission tickets will be sold for $30 and will go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. PT on the Troubadour website. There will be additional VIP ticket options for meet-and-greet opportunities with Birenberg, Robinson and DiNicola. Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m.