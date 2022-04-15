How to Watch Coachella Live Online

After a three-year wait, one of the biggest music festivals in the country is finally back.

On Friday, the 21st edition of Coachella will kick off its first of two weekends at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The fest will feature sets from some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and the Weeknd. This will be the first edition of Coachella since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 iterations were delayed repeatedly and canceled due to COVID-related complications.

For the 10th year, performances at Coachella will be available to watch on one of three YouTube livestreams. The livestreams can be accessed on desktop, mobile or the YouTube app, through Coachella’s YouTube channel. In addition to capturing the performances, either live or through replays, the streams will include interviews with artists and other behind-the-scenes content. Joe Kay, Quenlin Blackwell, Therapy Gecko and Veronica De La Cruz will host the livestream for the first weekend, which begins at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, running through Monday evening. The schedule for the livestreams has yet to be announced.

The Friday setlist is headlined by Styles, who will release his third album, “Harry’s House,” next month. The former “One Direction” member will start his set at 11:45 p.m. PT. Other major artists scheduled for the day include recent Grammy nominee Arooj Aftab, who performs at 2:15 p.m., Princess Nokia at 2:35 p.m., Code Orange at 3:30 p.m., Ari Lennox at 4:50 p.m., Omar Apollo at 5:05 p.m., Carly Rae Jepsen at 5:30 p.m., City Girls at 6 p.m., Arcade Fire at 6:45 p.m., Slowthai at 7 p.m., Idles at 8:10 p.m., Peggy Gou at 8:15 p.m., Lil Baby at 8:25 p.m., Baby Keem at 9:35 p.m., Phoebe Bridgers at 9:10 p.m., Daniel Caesar at 10:10 p.m., Big Sean at 10:45 p.m., King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at 12:00 p.m. and BadBadNotGood at 12:05 a.m.

Recent Oscar winner Billie Eilish will headline the acts scheduled for Saturday, performing on the main stage at 11:30 p.m. PT. Other notable names set for Saturday include Amber Mark at 2:20 p.m., Nilüfer Yanya at 2:30 p.m., Beach Bunny at 3:35 p.m., Conan Gray at 4:20 p.m., Japanese Breakfast at 4:40 p.m., Wallows at 4:40 p.m., Arlo Parks at 4:50 p.m., Giveon at 5:30 p.m., Girl in Red at 5:50 p.m., Rina Sawayama at 6 p.m., 100 Gecs at 6:10 p.m., Turnstile at 7 p.m., Disclosure at 7:10 p.m., Caroline Polachek at 7:15 p.m., Black Midi at 8 p.m., Steve Lacy at 8:15 p.m., Brockhampton at 8:25 p.m., Danny Elfman at 9 p.m., Caribou at 9:30 p.m., Freddie Gibbs & Madlib at 9:35 p.m., Floating Points at 10:45 p.m. and 21 Savage at 12:05 a.m.

Finally, Sunday will feature a collaborative performance with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, which released its debut studio album on Friday, and R&B star the Weeknd, who dropped his fifth album, “Dawn FM,” this January. The superstars will take the stage together at 10:20 p.m. PT. Joining them in closing out the first weekend of Coachella are artists such as Yola at 2:55 p.m., Beabadoobee at 4 p.m., Run the Jewels at 4:35 p.m., Kim Petras at 5 p.m., Orville Peck at 5:05 p.m., Finneas at 5:05 p.m., Vince Staples at 5:35 p.m., Maggie Rogers at 5:45 p.m., Joji at 7:40 p.m., Fatboy Slim at 8:30 p.m., Måneskin at 8:30 p.m., Doja Cat at 8:30 p.m., Jamie xx at 9:30 p.m., Denzel Curry at 9:40 p.m., Jesse Reyez at 9:40 p.m., and The Blessed Madonna and Honey Dijon at 10:40 p.m.

Coachella Weekend 1 runs Friday to Sunday. Watch the Coachella livestreams here or down below.

Stage 1:

Stage 2:

Stage 3:

Here’s a full setlist for the first weekend of Coachella. All listings are in Pacific Time.

Friday:

Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)

Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)

Meute (1:20, Mojave)

Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)

Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)

Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)

Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)

GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)

Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)

Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)

Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)

Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)

Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)

The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)

Raveena (3:20, Mojave)

The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)

Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)

John Summit (3:35, Sahara)

Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)

Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)

Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)

Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)

Role Model (4:35, Gobi)

The Chats (4:35, Sonora)

Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)

Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Daphni (5:30, Yuma)

Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)

Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)

The Marías (5:50, Gobi)

Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)

City Girls (6:00, Sahara)

Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)

Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)

Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)

Cordae (7:05, Sahara)

Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)

PUP (7:20, Sonora)

Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)

Idles (8:10, Mojave)

Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)

Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)

Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)

Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)

Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)

The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)

Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)

The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)

Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)

Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)

Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)

Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)

Epik High (10:45, Gobi)

Artbat (11:15, Yuma)

Harry Styles (11:35, Coachella Stage)

Slander (11:55, Sahara)

Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)

BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)

Saturday:

Miane (12:00, Yuma)

Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)

Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)

Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)

Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)

Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)

Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)

DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)

Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)

Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)

Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)

Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)

DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)

Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)

Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)

Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)

Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)

Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)

Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)

Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)

Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)

Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)

Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)

Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)

L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)

J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)

Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)

Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)

Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)

Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)

Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)

Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)

Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)

Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)

Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)

Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)

Anna (6:00, Yuma)

Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)

100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)

88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)

Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)

Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)

Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Tchami (7:15, Sahara)

Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)

Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)

Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)

Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)

Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)

Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)

Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)

Dixon (9:00, Yuma)

Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)

Caribou (9:30, Mojave)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)

Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)

Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)

Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)

Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)

Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)

Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)

Richie Hawtin (11:00, Yuma)

Billie Eilish (11:30, Coachella Stage)

DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)

Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)

21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)

Sunday:

Cole Knight (12:00, Yuma)

Interventionboi (12:00, Sonora)

Amémé (1:00, Yuma)

Dave P (1:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Massio (1:10, Gobi)

Cre-8 (1:15, Sahara)

Cariño (1:25, Sonora)

Gabe Real (1:30, Coachella Stage)

Inglish (1:40, Mojave)

Sampa the Great (2:00, Gobi)

Mariah the Scientist (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Maxo Kream (2:05, Sahara)

Surf Curse (2:15, Coachella Stage)

Altin Gün (2:20, Sonora)

Luttrell (2:30, Yuma)

Olivia O’Brien (2:45, Mojave)

Hayden James (2:55, Gobi)

Yola (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Griselda (3:15, Sahara)

Skegss (3:20, Sonora)

Banda MS (3:20, Coachella Stage)

Emotional Oranges (3:50, Mojave)

Alec Benjamin (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Adam Port (4:00, Yuma)

Beabadoobee (4:00, Gobi)

Channel Tres (4:20, Sahara)

Viagra Boys (4:20, Sonora)

Run the Jewels (4:35, Coachella Stage)

Kim Petras (5:00, Mojave)

Orville Peck (5:05, Gobi)

Finneas (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Crumb (5:25, Sonora)

Satori (5:30, Yuma)

Vince Staples (5:35, Sahara)

Maggie Rogers (5:45, Coachella Stage)

Solomun (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Fred Again.. (6:05, Mojave)

Chicano Batman (6:10, Gobi)

Eyedress (6:30, Sonora)

Duck Sauce (6:50, Sahara)

Bedouin (7:00, Yuma)

Karol G (7:00, Coachella Stage)

Dave (7:15, Mojave)

Ali Gatie (7:25, Gobi)

Joji (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Nathy Peluso (8:00, Sonora)

Duke Dumont (8:20, Sahara)

Fatboy Slim (8:30, Yuma)

Måneskin (8:30, Mojave)

Doja Cat (8:30, Coachella Stage)

Natanael Cano (8:35, Gobi)

Jamie xx (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Denzel Curry (9:40, Sahara)

Jesse Reyez (9:40, Mojave)

Belly (9:40, Gobi)

Michael Bibi (10:00, Yuma)

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon (10:40, Mojave)

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (10:20, Coachella Stage)