Goldenvoice Names Melissa Ormond Chief Operating Officer

Melissa Ormond has been appointed chief operating officer of Goldenvoice, the promoter and live-events company behind the Coachella festival and many other concerts in the U.S. and Europe, it was announced by parent company AEG Presents. Ormond will also retain her current title as COO of festivals for AEG Presents, a position she’s held since October 2017.

According to the announcement, as COO of Goldenvoice, Ormond will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s concert promotions, venue portfolio, and festivals, as well as strategic growth initiatives throughout California and the western U.S. In her concurrent role as COO of festivals for AEG Presents, she’ll continue to work with the festival teams responsible for producing 30 festival brands across the U.S. and in London and Paris. Those brands include Coachella, Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time Hyde Park, and Electric Forest, among others. Her new role will see her reporting to Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett alongside her current reporting to AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano.

“Melissa’s reputation precedes her,” commented Tollett. “She’s a brilliant executive and one of the most dedicated, clear-eyed, hardworking people I’ve met. I’m so happy she’s joining Goldenvoice in this new role.”

Added Ormond: “Goldenvoice has an extraordinary history…the name itself has become synonymous with a curation of live experiences on the West Coast that’s unmatched. I am thrilled to be working directly with the company across the entire business and helping the Goldenvoice team guide its exciting future.”

Prior to joining AEG Presents, Ormond’s previous roles include serving as president of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and leadership positions at House of Blues Entertainment/Universal Concerts/MCA Concerts in Los Angeles and Delsener/Slater Enterprises in New York. Ormond began her career in Washington, DC at the legendary 9:30 Club, rising to GM while simultaneously working for the concert promotion firm I.M.P.

Ormond is a five-time winner of Pollstar’s Talent Buyer of the Year award, as well as the recipient of Pollstar’s Nightclub Talent Buyer of the Year prize.