‘Coachella Curated’ Will Livestream More Than 25 of Fest’s Second-Weekend Sets, Including Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Danny Elfman

If you missed out on catching the first weekend of Coachella from the comfort of your own home, and want to catch up after reading all about it… you’re probably in luck, if your interest is in the roughly 25 artists whose sets will be livestreamed in a more limited weekend-2 webcast lineup.

Twenty-six attractions will have their full sets livestreamed as part of the “Coachella Curated” programming happening through Sunday. Full follow-up sets going out online include performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the teaming of the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia, Doja Cat, Anitta, Baby Keem and Brockhampton, along with a partial set from 88rising, all on the festival’s YouTube channel 1.

Performers whose performances will be broadcast in full on channels 2 and 3 are Danny Elfman, Phoebe Bridgers, Måneskin, Karol G, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Jamie xx, Flume, Stromae, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Pink Sweat$, Louis the Child, Isaiah Rashad, 21 Savage, Joji, Duke Dumont and Denzel Curry.

There will be hours of other programming on Coachella’s three YouTube channels during the weekend, but not in the form of additional full sets. The “Coachella Curated” hour-long program blocks will be devoted to condensed live recordings and behind-the-scenes footage of three artists per hour, in which viewers will get edited glimpses of undercard artists like Maggie Rogers, Finneas, Yola, Orville Peck, Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, 100 gecs, Run the Jewels, Disclosure, Fatboy Slim and Vince Staples.

The description for the channels’ hourly programming leading up to the live nighttime headliners says that Coachella Curated “deep dives into the stories of some of today’s most thrilling artists. From intimate artist interviews to immersive mini-documentaries, the Coachella Curated programming gives fans an opportunity to experience Coachella from a different vantage point, while still delivering some of the weekend’s most exhilarating performances” live from the desert at the end of each night.

The schedule for the webcasts this weekend, with links to all three Coachella Curated channels:

Coachella Curated Channel 1

Friday, April 22 (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee

10:00 PM – Anitta (Full Set)

10:45 PM – Baby Keem (Full Set)

11:30 PM – Harry Styles (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy

10:00 PM – 88rising (Partial Set)

10:30 PM – Brockhampton (Full Set)

11:20 PM – Billie Eilish (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, Beabadoobee

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim

10:00 PM – Doja Cat (Full Set)

10:55 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Coachella Curated Channel 2

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Grupo Firme

10:55 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:40 PM – Big Sean

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Flume

11:00 PM – Stromae

11:55 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Karol G

10:50 PM – Måneskin

11:35 PM – Jamie xx

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

Coachella Curated Channel 3

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Pink Sweat$

11:45: PM – Louis the Child

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Danny Elfman

11:00 PM – Isaiah Rashad

12:05 PM – 21 Savage

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Joji

10:50 PM – Duke Dumont

11:35 PM – Denzel Curry

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast