CMA Fest Announces 150-Plus Artists for 2022 Lineup After Two-Year Hiatus

The lineup for the 2022 CMA Music Festival has been announced, and it’s easier to single out which mainstream country artists aren’t on the bill than which are. More than 150 names have been revealed for the lineup, from the superstars to the obscure, for a festival that’s returning to business as normal after a two-year time-out for the pandemic.

Among the headliners who’ll be taking the stage for four nights of shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium June 9-12 are Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Parker McCollom, Russell Dickerson, Gabby Barrett and Darius Rucker.

The presence of Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean pretty much guarantees a reprise of Monday night’s CMT Award-winning duet “If I DIdn’t Love You” on the big stage; ditto for Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson both being named, and the likelihood of hearing “Never Say Never” again.

At the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where daytime performances precede the nighttime stadium shows, the lineup is far more expansive, and includes some artists that have graduated to the level of A-listers as well as mid-level veterans or emerging acts. Among the artists booked there are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina, Breland, Scotty McCreery, Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Blanco Brown, Hardy, Danielle Bradbery, Easton Corbin, Locash, Callista Clark, Ryan Hurd, Lanco, Niko Moo n, Elvie Shane and many others. Wilson is the only artists listed for both Nissan Stadium and the Riverfront Stage, suggesting that she may be doing her full set by the river.

Although the Riverfront Stage is free to all comers, its lawn does fill up to capacity — which is why CMA Fest is selling a separate Riverside Retreat pass that offers guaranteed access and shady areas. That pass is separate from the normal four-day pass that guarantees a seat at stadium shows. Those single-venue passes are $307 for all four days and $98 for a single day. All levels of passes are available at CMAfest.com.



CMA Fest 2022 lineup Courtesy Country Music Association

CMA Fest’s plans for the Ascend Amphitheatre have not yet been announced, so it would seem there are other major artists yet to be announced, with Ascend shows likely to be sold as single-ticket concerts, as in the past.

Several other stages have also had their lineups announced. The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park will have six hours of programming each day with artists including Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer, Rodney Atkins, Sara Evans, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Love & Theft, David Nail, Hailey Whitters, Thompson Square and more.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park will feature “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, Kassi Ashton, Ty Herndon, Lily Rose, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Josh Gracin, Jamie O’Neal, Reyna Roberts, Mark Wills, and more.

Fan Fair activities inside Music City Center will be announced later.